SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SALRF. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SALRF
SalMar ASA Stock Performance
About SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SalMar ASA
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.