SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SALRF. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.50.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

About SalMar ASA

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

