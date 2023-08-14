Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $161.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $152.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $154.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

