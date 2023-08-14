Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

SIEGY stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.