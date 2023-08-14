Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of CD opened at $8.11 on Monday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,039,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,205,000 after purchasing an additional 865,490 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,502,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,731,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,539,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,821,000 after purchasing an additional 256,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 6,098,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

