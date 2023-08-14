Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Chindata Group Price Performance
Shares of CD opened at $8.11 on Monday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
