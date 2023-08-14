Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODD
Oddity Tech Stock Down 4.4 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.