Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsui Chemicals Trading Up 2.7 %

Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

