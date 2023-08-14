Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mitsui Chemicals Trading Up 2.7 %
Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.
About Mitsui Chemicals
