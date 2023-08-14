Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on September 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE TRI opened at C$177.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$170.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$136.02 and a 12 month high of C$185.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.86.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

