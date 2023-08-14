Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $132.12 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,041,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 73.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

