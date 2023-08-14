Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

