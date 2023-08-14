Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on August 29th

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 623.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DEA opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEA

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.