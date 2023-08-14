The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.84.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
