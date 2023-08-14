The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

