Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBRA

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 484.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.