Veritiv Co. (VRTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Veritiv has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritiv to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.2 %

VRTV opened at $167.98 on Monday. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 59.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

