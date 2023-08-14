Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPX opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

