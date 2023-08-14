PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 31st

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

