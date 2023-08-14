Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

