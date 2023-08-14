American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.