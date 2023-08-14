Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.07 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

