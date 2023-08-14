QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.14

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Horton 347,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.