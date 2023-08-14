ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Sells $26,615.54 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 22,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $26,615.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZeroFox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZFOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Stories

