Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.