Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.92 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
