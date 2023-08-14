Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.92 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.