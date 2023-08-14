Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.15 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 30.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

