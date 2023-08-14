Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $6.76 on Monday. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Hang Lung Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.