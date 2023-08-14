MTR Co. Limited (MTCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 27th

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

MTR Price Performance

MTR stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. MTR has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

