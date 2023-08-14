MTR Co. Limited (MTCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 27th

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
MTR Price Performance
MTR stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. MTR has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.
MTR Company Profile
