Hysan Development Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hysan Development Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $4.74 on Monday. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hysan Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

About Hysan Development

(Get Free Report)

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company with a core portfolio of approximately 4.5 million of high-quality office, retail and residential space, situated in Hong Kong's Lee Gardens. With roots in the city that go back 100 years, Hysan has focused on building the community, mixing the traditional and the new, applying technology and practicing sustainability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.