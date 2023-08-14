Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rises By 50.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $11.18.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
