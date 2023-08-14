SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,540.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $84.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

