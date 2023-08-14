Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of SNMCY opened at $8.72 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

