Status (SNT) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $96.70 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,362.84 or 1.00032301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,336,580 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,336,579.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02501723 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,231,940.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

