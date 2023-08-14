Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.58 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00008792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $270.34 million and $23.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.21 or 0.06286207 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

