Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.96 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

