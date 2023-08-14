Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.62 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

