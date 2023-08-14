Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $14.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

