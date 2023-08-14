Stifel Nicolaus Increases DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $35.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Stock Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at $303,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

