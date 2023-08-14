Mizuho Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $60.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $31.07 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

