Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
