Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $90.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.