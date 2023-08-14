Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

