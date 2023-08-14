Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

