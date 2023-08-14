Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) PT Lowered to $35.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ULH stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 225.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

