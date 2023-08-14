Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMR

Tremor International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 1.72. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 7,745.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.