Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $262.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

