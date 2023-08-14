Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $161.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

