Truist Financial Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $77.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after buying an additional 6,776,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,993,000 after buying an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

