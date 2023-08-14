BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Truist Financial

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $73.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.