Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

