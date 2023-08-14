Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NYSE:PSN opened at $54.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Parsons has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parsons by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Parsons by 62.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,816 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

