Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.96 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.61. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

