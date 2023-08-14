Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,451 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

PEAK opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.