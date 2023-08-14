Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

